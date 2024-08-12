‘The West Wing’ Creator Aaron Sorkin Claims Republicans No Longer ‘Reasonable’ People

Aaron Sorkin, the creator of NBC’s The West Wing, said Republicans are no longer “reasonable” people, adding that the fictional GOP characters he wrote for the show would seem alien to today’s viewers.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Aaron Sorkin made no mention of Democrat policies under Kamala Harris that have allowed more than 10 million illegal aliens to flood the country and receive taxpayer-funded benefits that are denied to actual U.S. citizens.

He also made no mention of the Democrats’ support of defunding the police and providing sex-change operations for children.

In the interview, Aaron Sorkin was asked how The West Wing would be received by viewers today.

“But right now — it would be implausible that the opposition party, that the Republican Party, was reasonable,” he said. “People would watch that and it would be unfamiliar to them as the country that they live in. On the show, while the Republicans were the opposition, they were reasonable, the Republicans that they dealt with.”

The series — which depicted a Democrat presidential administration, with Martin Sheen as the fictional President Josiah Bartlet — ran from 1999 to 2006.

Since then, the show has remained an object of sentimental affection for many Democrats. For some, it remains more than that — a kind of fanboy role-play fantasy that allows left-wing DC types to vicariously live out their dream of being one of Sorkin’s virtuous Democrat characters.

One of The West Wing‘s most memorable GOP characters was Ainsley Hayes (played by Emily Procter), a lawyer and pundit who breaks with her party to join President Bartlet’s administration as White House counsel. For many non-leftist viewerss, Ainsley Hayes came off as Sorkin’s construct of what a “good” Republican would be, frequently siding against her own party as a matter of “principle,” with the implication being that the only “reasonable” Republican is a Democrat.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com