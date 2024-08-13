Rachael Lillis, ‘Pokémon’ Star Who Voiced Iconic Characters, Dies at 55

Voice actor Rachael Lillis, a star in many Pokémon films and associated series as the characters Misty, Jessie and more, has died. She was 55.

Variety reports Lillis was diagnosed with breast cancer in May.

Veronica Taylor, Lillis’ Pokémon co-star who voiced the lead character Ash Ketchum, posted a statement on X Monday morning that announced Lillis’ death.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of Rachael Lillis on Saturday evening, 10 August 2024,” Taylor wrote. “Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as ‘Pokemon‘s’ Misty and Jessie being the most beloved. Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately. A memorial is being planned for a future date.”

We all know Rachael Lillis from the many wonderful roles she played. She filled our Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice, her terrific comic timing, and her remarkable acting skills. #RachaelLillis pic.twitter.com/XOjFqY0C1L — Veronica Taylor (@TheVeronicaT) August 12, 2024

The Variety report notes Lillis began voice acting in the 1990s and appeared in hundreds of TV shows, anime series, video games and more through the late 2010s.

It further outlined her career and its highlights:

She voiced Misty, the gym leader who specializes in water-type creatures, in the original “Pokémon” anime in 1998. Misty became one of the most popular characters in the early “Pokémon” universe, alongside Ash, his Pikachu and their friend Brock. Lillis also voiced Jessie, one half of the villainous Team Rocket alongside her teammate James and their talking Meowth. She brought the pink, singing Pokémon Jigglypuff to life, in addition to several other creatures. Lillis voiced Jigglypuff in Nintendo’s popular “Super Smash Brothers” fighting game series throughout all four entries. She also voiced the Pokémon Goldeen in the games. Lillis appeared in the 1999 “Pokémon: The First Movie” as Misty and Jessie, plus “Pokémon: The Movie 2000,” “Mewtwo Returns,” “Spell of the Unown,” “Pokémon 4Ever,” “Pokémon Heroes,” “Jirachi Wish Maker,” “Destiny Deoxys,” “Lucario and the Mystery of Mew” and more.

Outside of “Pokémon,” Lillis also had voice roles in “Your Lie in April,” “Hunter x Hunter,” “Winx Club” and many more.