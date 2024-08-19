‘West Wing’ Star Martin Sheen Gushes over Kamala Harris: Reminds Me of Reagan’s ‘Morning in America’

“The West Wing” star Martin Sheen joined Jen Psaki on MSNBC Sunday to talk politics, and quickly found himself gushing over an analogy drawn between former Republican President Ronald Reagan and 2024 Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

He told Psaki how moved he was to consider the similarities he saw between Reagan and Harris offering “hope” to the nation.

“Reagan had an ad…a new dawn in America. It’s happened again. It’s a new day, America is the shining city on the hill a new Jerusalem. There is a new fresh air…It’s joy filled!”

Sheen’s fawning tribute to candidate Harris came as the Democratic National Convention (DNC) prepared to launch on Monday night.

First lady Jill Biden will be in Chicago to deliver a paean of praise for her octogenarian husband President Joe Biden’s life in the public eye, as Breitbart News reports.