Report: Jill Biden to Address DNC, Applaud President Biden’s Life of Service

First lady Jill Biden will address the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Monday night to deliver a paean of praise for her octogenarian husband President Joe Biden’s life in the public eye.

AP reports Biden once said she knew marrying Joe Biden – then a senator from Delaware — would mean “a life in the spotlight that I had never wanted” but will shyly applaud him as she seeks to set out his achievements, and do her part to highlight her husband’s “50 years of public service as his presidency begins to draw to a close.”

The AP report sets the tone for the evening:

Before the president walks across the stage at the United Center to deliver the keynote speech on the convention’s opening night, the first lady will use her address to speak to his character and reiterate her support for Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a person familiar with the first lady’s remarks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a speech not yet delivered. Jill Biden will urge Americans to unite with “faith in each other, hope for a brighter future, and love for our country,” said the person, quoting from the first lady’s prepared remarks.

President Biden stepped out of the 2024 race on July 21 when Vice President Kamala Harris was anointed as his successor, as Breitbart News reported.

The first night of the four-day Democratic convention was hastily rearranged after Biden stepped away and Harris rushed to take center stage, although not everyone within the party has shown unstinting support as they gather in Chicago.

RELATED: Leftist Protesting DNC — “Kamala Harris… Why Should We Vote for You?”

Despite the vocal reservations of some, Monday night will honor Biden’s record of public service, including six terms as a U.S. senator from Delaware, eight years as vice president and one four-year term as president, AP details in its report.

Jill Biden and her husband are now trying to determine just what they want to accomplish in the time they have left in the White House.