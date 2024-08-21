Chris Pratt’s Stunt Double Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for Hollywood stunt double Tony McFarr has now been revealed, three months after his passing at his home in Orlando, Florida.

McFarr, who was found dead in his home on May 13, was the double for big stars including Chris Pratt, Brendan Fraser, and Jon Hamm, and worked on such films as Jurassic World and its sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Passengers, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Now, according to the Orange County Medical Examiner, it has been revealed that the Hollywood stunt man died from an irregular heartbeat aggravated by complications of a heavy drinking habit, TMZ reported.

The ME said that the 47-year-old stunt man showed signs of alcohol poisoning and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (or COPD). He had a lot of alcohol in his system with the level reading 0.29 percent upon his death. By comparison, the BAC limit for driving is only 0.08 percent in most states.

McFarr’s death was reported on May 13, but when officials discovered his body, he had been dead several days because his body had already started decomposing, TMZ noted.

“Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double. We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I’ll never forget his toughness,” Pratt wrote on Insagram on May 16 after McFarr’s death had been reported.

‘Devastated’ Chris Pratt breaks his silence on stunt double Tony McFarr’s death https://t.co/gfbWlBtpMf pic.twitter.com/izamalFvLw — New York Post (@nypost) May 17, 2024

“I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians 2) and got several staples in his head – he came right back to work ready to go again. He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional,” Pratt added.

“He’ll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter,” Pratt concluded.

