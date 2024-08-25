Report: Chick-Fil-A Planning to Launch Streaming Entertainment Service Featuring Family-Friendly Shows

Would you like a streaming subscription with your waffle fries?

Chick-Fil-A is reportedly planning to launch a streaming entertainment service that will feature original content, including family-friendly reality programming.

The popular purveyor of chicken sandwiches has made no formal announcement, but Deadline reported that Chick-Fil-A has been working with a number of major production companies, including some of the major Hollywood studios, to create family-friendly shows, particularly in the unscripted space.

Among the shows to reportedly receive the greenlight is a game show. Chick-Fil-A is also in talks to license and acquire content.

Other details about the planned streaming service remain sparse. The plan is to launch the service later this year, according to Deadline.

Chick-Fil-A isn’t a complete stranger to the world of entertainment.

The company previously produced content for its site, including Stories of Evergreen Hills, a series of animated shorts.

Chick-Fil-A had long upheld Christian and rather conservative social views. But in 2019, the company took a turn for the woke when it stopped donating money to charities including the Salvation Army and Fellowship of Christian Athletes following pressure from LGBTQ+ groups.

An enormous backlash ensued from loyal customers who felt the company had too easily folded to woke pressure campaigns from the left.

