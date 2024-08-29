Cause of Death Revealed for Legendary WWE Star Sid Vicious

On Monday, the son of legendary wrestler Sid Vicious told fans that his famous father had passed away. Now the wrestler’s exact cause of death has been released.

“I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years. He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed,” Eudy wrote on Monday.

He added that the wrestler had been suffering from cancer “for several years.”

Now, according to AL.com, the wrestler’s cause of death has been fully defined.

“Sid was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2016 and atrial fibrillation (better known as AFIB) around the same time. He was also given a pacemaker. In April 2021, he was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which was linked to Roundup weed killer,” the wrestler’s son wrote Tuesday on Facebook.

“Although he never told anyone about his fight against cancer, Sid lived his life to the fullest, attending the gym, boxing classes, making appearances for his fans, and of course t-ball games for the kids,” Gunnar added.

“He passed away peacefully in his bed, leaving behind a legacy of strength and determination. I’ve never met anyone with a fraction of the strength as my father. He truly was one of a kind,” the bereaved son said.

Wrestling as Sid Vicious, Eudy quickly became one of wrestling’s favorite competitor in the 1990s.

Eudy soon went on to win a series of two-fers by winning the WWF championship, the WCW world heavyweight championship, and the USWA unified world heavyweight championship twice each.

“One of the most brutal Superstars to ever terrorize WWE, the sadistic Sid brought an intensity that few could ever hope to contain. Just ask the litany of ring legends who have incurred his wrath — a hit list that includes Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, Bret ‘Hit Man’ Hart and many more,” his WWE bio states.

Eudy first joined the WCE in 1989 before moving to the WWE in 1991 where he won the WWE championship in 1996 and ’97. He then became known as “The Master and Ruler of the World.”

Eudy is survived by Sabrina, Gunnar and another son, Frank.

