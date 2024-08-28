Pro Wrestling Legend Sid Vicious Dead at 63

Pro wrestling legend Sid Eudy, who shot to fame in the 1990s as “Sid Vicious,” has died at 63, according to reports.

The wrestling giant’s family told his fans on Facebook that Eudy died “after battling cancer for several years.”

RIP Sid Vicious pic.twitter.com/cDpCc8y1nN — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) August 26, 2024

The Facebook message, posted by Eudy’s son, Gunnar, thanked fans for their support.

“In Memory of My Father, Sid Eudy,” Gunnar wrote.

“I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years. He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed,” Eudy continued.

“We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support,” he concluded.

Wrestling as Sid Vicious, Eudy won a series of two-fers by winning the WWF championship, the WCW world heavyweight championship, and the USWA unified world heavyweight championship twice each.

He was a mainstay hero on the mat, headlining many pay-per-view matches. He also appeared in WWF’s WrestleMania VIII and 13 in 1992 and 1997.

“One of the most brutal Superstars to ever terrorize WWE, the sadistic Sid brought an intensity that few could ever hope to contain,” his WWE bio states. “Just ask the litany of ring legends who have incurred his wrath — a hit list that includes Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, Bret ‘Hit Man’ Hart and many more.”

Eudy first joined the WCE in 1989 before moving to the WWE in 1991 where he won the WWE championship in 1996 and ’97. He then became known as “The Master and Ruler of the World.”

Tributes poured in for the former star. Wrestler Booker T. Huffman, for one, praised Vicious for helping him get his start.

Without Sid Vicious, I don’t think my brother and I would have made it to WCW. His impact on this business was undeniable, and he paved the way for so many of us. My deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time. #RIPSid pic.twitter.com/3fYWTAkHzO — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) August 26, 2024

I’ve never seen anyone in pro wrestling with the presentation like Sid Vicious. Everything he did was the perfect definition of intensity. It wasn’t about workrate with Sid. Everything he did was money. Rest in peace, big man. pic.twitter.com/irRAXR3Ai1 — The Black Guy Wrestling Podcast (@bgwpod) August 26, 2024

Eudy is survived by his wife Sabrina, Gunnar, and another son, Frank.

