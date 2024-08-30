Oprah Winfrey Says Kamala Harris Is No Longer ‘Hiding in Plain Sight’ After Making Herself ‘Smaller, Narrower, Dimmer’

Oprah Winfrey claims Vice President Kamala Harris is “no longer hiding in plain sight” after her recorded interview with CNN in which she had her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) as her chaperone, adding that Harris’s avoidance of the media is simply something that women do to make themselves “smaller, narrower, and dimmer.”

Speaking to Variety at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday, Winfrey claimed that Harris has gone from “hiding in plain sight” as presidential candidate to “stepping into the true vision of herself,” following her recorded interview with CNN.

“She has literally stepped into the true vision of herself. I think finally for the first time she stepped into the calling that has been there and that she’s just now heard,” Winfrey said.

In what appeared to be an attempt to change the narrative by making it sound like avoiding the media as a presidential candidate is a completely normal thing for women to do, Winfrey suggested that Harris finally speaking to the media on the campaign trail is “a moment in history.”

“It’s like she shed the shadow,” Winfrey insisted. “It’s like she literally had been hiding in plain sight and she was in this prison where it feels like to me she did what millions of women all over the world do.”

The billionaire went on to bizarrely suggest that Harris avoiding unscripted interviews with the media since launching her presidential campaign is simply something that women do in order to “fit into the world.”

“You make yourself a little smaller, a little narrower, a little dimmer — just to fit into the world, so that you don’t make other people look any less than they are,” she said.

As Breitbart News reported, Harris finally spoke to CNN in a recorded interview alongside Walz after 39 days of avoiding an unscripted press conference since joining the presidential race.

Notably, the betting markets framing the outcome of the 2024 presidential election were unimpressed and dumped Harris as a result of her CNN interview.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.