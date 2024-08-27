Harris Will Do First Interview on CNN on Thursday as Joint Interview with Walz

At the start of CNN’s “Situation Room” on Tuesday, host and Chief National Security Correspondent Alex Marquardt announced that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris will do her first interview as a candidate as a joint interview with 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) with CNN on Thursday, which will also be their first joint interview as a ticket.

CNN Political Director David Chalian stated that Harris and Walz will speak to CNN Chief Political Correspondent and host Dana Bash in Georgia on Thursday and the interview will air as a primetime special at 9 pm eastern time on Thursday.

Marquardt then said that, as the Political Director, Chalian will have a role in helping Bash formulate questions and wondered what issues Bash will have to focus on. Chalian responded that the economy is clearly the biggest issue, but there are many issues where “we just haven’t heard from her, yet, in this capacity, as the Democratic nominee.”

