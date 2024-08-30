Betting Markets Dump Kamala Harris After CNN Interview

The cold, hard world of betting markets framing the outcome of the 2024 presidential election were singularly unimpressed by the showing of Kamala Harris during her CNN interview on Thursday evening.

Newsweek sought the views of two leading bookmakers and this was the outcome of the pre-taped Harris-Walz chat with Dana Bash:

The vice president went from being the favorite to win with odds of 10/11 (52.4 percent) on Thursday to tied with Donald Trump on 19/20 (51.3 percent) each on Friday morning, according to the Star Sports betting company. Over the same period, Trump’s odds of victory in November improved from 21/20 (48.8 percent) before the interview to 20/21 (51.2 percent), according to U.K. based bookmaker Betfair.

Thursday’s interview with CNN’s Dana Bash was the first time Harris faced unscripted questions since she was anointed at the Democratic Party nominee and President Joe Biden pushed to the sidelines.

Speaking to Newsweek, Star Sports betting analyst William Kedjanyi said: “Vice President Harris is now tied at 19/20 with Republican candidate Donald Trump, drifting slightly from 10/11 yesterday. The Californian had been 5/6 in recent weeks but she has failed to surge ahead of Trump in the market.

“GOP supporters will hope Trump can now go on to tip the balance in his favor, before November’s presidential election.”

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom was similarly sceptical of the Harris showing and how it impacted Trump’s hopes.

“Before Kamala Harris’ sit-down interview with CNN overnight, the Betfair Exchange market had more or less been neck and neck.

“While the lead in the betting has flip flopped throughout August, momentum is now with Trump and he has become the odds-on favorite again after being backed into 21/20.”