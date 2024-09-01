‘Kamala’ Documentary from CNN Pundit Hitting Cinemas Before Election Frames Her as ‘Underdog,’ ‘Joyous Warrior’

A hagiographic documentary about Kamala Harris produced by CNN’s Bakari Sellers is reportedly set to hit cinemas just a few weeks prior to November’s presidential election.

Kamala is expected to open some time in October before becoming available for streaming, also prior to the November 5 election, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. The short-form doc charts Harris’ political journey and her alleged “humanity,” featuring interviews with celebrities, family members, friends, and politicians.

Among the producers is CNN analyst Bakari Sellers, who is a friend of Harris.

Given the movie’s short form, it remains unclear how it will play in cinemas.

“This film is about more than Kamala’s political journey — it’s about her humanity. It’s about the joyous warrior she is, fighting for the well-being of all people,” co-director Gerard Pizarro said in a statement sent to THR. “As an underdog and new filmmaker myself, I’m honored to tell the story of another underdog — a Black and Indian woman who has broken barriers and inspired millions.”

It remains unclear if the documentary will address the sky-high consumer prices and unprecedented invasion of illegal aliens that have been allowed to happen under Kamala Harris’ watch.

The documentary is the latest piece of entertainment seemingly designed to sway voters ahead of the election.

As Breitbart News reported, the controversial Trump biopic The Apprentice has landed a U.S. distributor and is set to hit cinemas October 11.

