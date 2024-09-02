Watch: Jason Aldean Tells Young Fans at Concert ‘If You Want to See Some Sh*t Change, Get Out and Vote’

Country star Jason Aldean told a crowd of youths at a recent concert to “get out and vote” if they don’t like the state of the country right now.

“It’s a crazy ass time when the media makes me out to be the asshole for calling out people doing stupid shit. This country is crazy,” he said. “It’s gotten really weird over the last few years and I will say this: November is a huge month for our country. Huge month.”

Aldean did not tell people who to vote for only to get out and vote.

“It’s not place for me to stand up here and tell you who to vote for and who not to vote for. That ain’t my business. It ain’t my place to tell you that. But I will say is I see a lot of young people out here … People that can actually vote now – you’re of age to vote,” he said.

After talking about how he had no interest in voting at a young age, preferring to hang out with his friends, he told those present that they will have no right to complain about an election outcome if they do not vote.

“I’m telling you, it’s a big deal. It’s a really big deal and I see a lot of people bitching about the state of the country. They don’t like what’s going on. That kind of thing. If you don’t get out and vote, you got no right to bitch about the outcome of the election. If you want to see some shit change, then get out. It takes 30 minutes out of your day,” he said.

Aldean closed with a reference to his song “Try That in a Small Town” and he thanked the crowd for supporting it.

“I know who I hope wins and I hope they’re jamming this song when my man walks into the White House,” he said.

