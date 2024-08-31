Nolte: Trump Leads Harris in Pennsylvania; Senate Race Statistical Tie

In a race that includes third-party candidates, a Wick poll out of Pennsylvania shows former President Donald Trump with a single-point lead against incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris, 48 to 47 percent.

When it is just the two main candidates, the race is tied at 49 percent.

Additionally, this poll of 1,607 likely voters surveyed between August 27-29 shows the U.S. Senate race a virtual tie with incumbent Democrat Bob Casey at 48 percent and Republican challenger David McCormick at 46 percent.

One of the fascinating things this poll did was survey using different questions. For example, when only Trump and Harris were on the ballot, the race was tied at 49 percent. But when the nominees for vice president were added, Harris-Walz topped Trump-Vance by a single point, 49 to 48 percent.

This is what I found especially interesting… Had Harris overcome her and her party’s raging antisemitism and chose Democrat Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate, she would be up by +6 points over Trump, 51 to 45 percent. But Shapiro is Jewish, and Harris is a bigot, so she stuck with Mr. Stolen Valor.

Harris may end up regretting her VP choice in the same way Hillary regrets never visiting Wisconsin.

Pennsylvania is the state that will likely decide the 2024 presidential election, and right now, according to the RealClearPolitics average poll of Pennsylvania polls, Harris is only up by less than a point, 0.8 points to be precise.

Unfortunately, we don’t have an older Wick poll to compare apples to apples, but we do know this poll was taken the week after CacklyMcNeverBorderCzar’s policy and substance-free convention and before her disastrous Thursday night interview with far-left CNN.

So what can we glean from that…?

To begin with, Harris is not enjoying any serious bump coming out of her vacuous convention, not even with billions and billions of free corporate media propaganda backing her. Secondly, she has likely just peaked. Granted, all kinds of unforeseen events could benefit her, and those events are not uncommon in the closing weeks of a hotly contested presidential election, but knowing what we know, I’d rather be Trump than Harris.

First off, if Harris has peaked and the best she could pull was a tie, we cannot forget that pollsters have vastly underestimated Trump’s support in the last two presidential elections.

Then there is the simple reality of the post-Labor Day grind. We all saw what happened when Harris came out from behind the teleprompter and sat down with the media. Even with CNN Chief Kamala Cheerleader Dana Bash lightly lobbing softballs, Kamala looked diminished and out of her depth, especially with her Stolen Valor Support Liar Walz towering over her—like a dad accompanying his learning-disabled daughter on a job interview.

Also, as I said yesterday even before Team Trump launched this ad, three times in that CNNLOL interview, and without ever once clarifying her radical positions, Kamala claimed her values have not changed. She just handed Trump a dream quote to pound away at her in ad after ad.

Again, this is no prediction, especially in an election where anything can happen and already has, but things are not going to get any better for Kamala. She’s in an impossible situation with her inability to handle media interviews. She can take the hit for hiding from the media or she can risk another CNNLOL-style debacle. Either way, not a good look.

Then there’s the upcoming debate, which she has desperately tried to squirm out of.

Kamala isn’t dumb. Her problem is that she has not thought through what she believes; therefore, she cannot explain it, and she collapses under pressure.

