DirecTV Offers $20 Credit During Disney Carriage Dispute – Here’s How You Can Claim It

PayTV giant DirecTV is offering a $20 credit to customers upset at missing programming by the Walt Disney Company during its dispute over carriage rights.

Customers are being provided with a means to claim the $20 credit. DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse customers can find the claim procedure at: directv.com/tvpromise.

DirecTV is still negotiating with Disney to carry its programs for networks, including ABC, ESPN, Discovery, and several other Disney-owned cable networks, according to TheWrap.

“Our contract with Disney has expired,” DirecTV told customers. “We appreciate your patience while we negotiate to offer you more flexible channel lineups and all your shows and sports in one place.”

The $20 credit could take up to two billing cycles to be applied, the company notes.

The provider also pointed out to customers that lacking ESPN does not mean that they will be without the NFL. DirecTV offers NFL games on CBS, NBC, Amazon Prime, and Fox affiliates.

Further, DirecTV says it hopes to have the contract dispute settled before ABC begins its fall television season the week of September 17.

Other sports were also impacted. DirecTV lost rights to broadcast the U.S. Open, leaving tennis fans in the lurch.

“It is disappointing that fans and viewers around the country will not have the opportunity to watch the greatest athletes in our sport take part in the 2024 U.S. Open due to an unresolved negotiation between DirecTV and Disney, resulting in the loss of access to ESPN. We are hopeful that this dispute can be resolved as quickly as possible,” the USTA said in a statement last week.

Politics may also be impacted. Millions of DirecTV customers may miss out on next week’s presidential debate if they have still lost access to ABC’s programing.

