Rapper Rich Homie Quan Dead at 34

Rapper Rich Homie Quan, whose real name was Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died on Thursday at the age of 34. His cause of death remains unclear.

The rapper was found dead inside his home in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, a family member and a spokesperson for the Fulton County morgue told TMZ.

A relative of Rich Homie Quan told the outlet they are “shattered and heartbroken by his sudden death.”

Rich Homie Quan first emerged onto the rap scene in 2013 with his hit song, “Type Of Way.”

Listen Below:

Some of his other popular songs include “Flex,” “Ride Out,” “Lifestyle,” “Walk Thru,” and “Power.”

Rich Homie Quan is also known for collaborating with fellow rapper Young Thug on the 2013 song, “Rich Gang.”

Listen Below:

The last headline in which Rich Homie Quan was featured involved fellow rapper Lil Woody — who previously admitted to shooting up Rich Homie Quan’s father’s barbershop in Atlanta — taking the stand as the star witness of the YSL RICO trial on Tuesday.

“Did Thug have an issue with Rich Homie Quan bringing members of If Gang to his apartment?” a prosecutor asked, according to a report by Billboard.

Instead of answering the prosecutor’s question, Lil Woody bizarrely repeated the query to Young Thug, saying, “Thug, did you have an issue with Rich Homie?”

Watch Below:

Before this exchange, Lil Woody had reportedly asked the judge, “Your honor, you said nothing I say can be used against me?” to which the judge replied by verifying his expectation.

“Me and Threat shot up Rich Homie Quan daddy barbershop on Bankhead,” Lil Woody then stated. “I don’t what know what happened with Threat and Rich Homie Quan, but I’ma ride with my brother and they was beefin’ and yeah, we pulled up and did that.”

Rich Homie Quan shared his last Instagram post with his 3.2 million followers on Tuesday, writing, “Vision clear even through the BS” in the caption section of his post.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.