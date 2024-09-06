ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Gushes over Kamala’s Husband Doug Emhoff: ‘I’m Rooting for You’

Doug Emhoff has done what his wife, Kamala Harris, has so far refused to do — sit down for a solo interview.

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel interviewed Doug Emhoff on Thursday’s show, gushing over the second gentleman while repeatedly bashing former President Donald Trump. Noticeably missing from the frothy conversation was any reference to Kamala Harris’ platform, policies, or her numerous failures as vice president — including her complete inability to secure the southern border or get consumer prices under control.

Instead, Kimmel played his usual role of DNC cheerleader for his appreciative studio audience. “Now I’m rooting for you,” the comedian gushed at Emhoff.

Watch below:

Kamala Harris has so far refused to sit for a solo interview, even with friendly establishment news media outlets. She has also refused to hold a press conference.

She recently conducted a joint interview with Tim Walz for CNN, but the interview was pre-recorded and edited.

Her refusal to face the light stands in stark contrast to former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), both of whom have conducted solo, long-form interviews, frequently with hostile media organizations.

Trump has also held live press conferences where he has taken numerous questions from the antagonistic media.

Democrat leaders appear to be trying to shield Kamala Harris from difficult questions that might hurt her chances of winning in November. The news media are claiming they are trying to get her to do a live solo interview, but so far they have not succeeded.

