DirecTV Clobbered By Angry Customers Threatening to Cancel over ESPN Blackout Amid Disney Dispute

DirecTV is being clobbered by angry customers threatening to cancel their subscriptions over an ESPN blackout while the television services company faces a contract battle with the Walt Disney Company, which is a majority owners of the cable sports channel.

“Switching isn’t the answer. The loss of sports, shows, and movies affect the entire industry, including streaming services,” DirecTV told angry customers expressing their dismay following Disney-owned channels going dark this week.

DirecTV has been repeatedly posting the same messages in response to X users threatening to switch to alternative streaming platforms, such as YoutubeTV, Sling, or Hulu.

“We want you to keep the networks you watch, too. That’s why we’ve been working behind the scenes to get a deal done, but Disney decided to put customers in the middle of business negotiations before the contract expired,” the company said in another X post.

Social media users have been expressing their frustration with ESPN going dark as the start of the new NFL season approaches.

“Hey @DIRECTV, if I wake up tomorrow without ESPN…I’m gone. It’s just that simple,” one X user wrote.

“What is the status of getting my sports back?” another inquired.

“This is the week I finally cancel @DIRECTV,” another declared. “I’m tired of missing shows and games.”

“MAKE. A. DEAL!” another X user demanded.

But DirecTV is responding to social media users arguing that it doesn’t matter, because disputes are transpiring across the industry.

“It doesn’t only happen to DIRECTV; activity like this affects the entire industry,” DirecTV explained to customers in additional X posts. “Companies like Comcast (Xfinity), DISH, and Charter (Spectrum) all go through programming negotiations too.”

“That’s why switching service providers isn’t the answer for concerned customers,” the company added.

Customers, however, are still angry and expressing their disappointment with DirecTV.

“@DIRECTV 27-year customer here who will be switching tonight,” one X user wrote. “I honestly don’t care if it’s your fault or not, your customers should or be placed in the crossfire of your contract negotiations.”

“I will be a former Directtv customer by Friday-inexcusable,” another disclosed.

“Last day…” a third warned.

“@DIRECTV I guarantee you, you are about to lose MANY customers! 8am tomorrow morning when businesses open back up, I’M DISCONNECTING mine ASAP,” another exclaimed.

“@DIRECTV cancelling my service right now and swapping to @hulu so crazy you guys do this basically everywhere at the start of football season,” another said.

“@DIRECTV fix this asap wtf are we doing. It’s football season,” another X user pleaded.

DirecTV is also telling customers, “We’ve been waiting for college football season too. That’s why it’s so frustrating that Disney is taking games away to force fans like you to keep paying for all their channels, even if you don’t watch them.”

“DIRECTV understands your frustration in losing programming and wants you to know we are working diligently to get your content back as soon as possible,” the company added in follow-up posts.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.