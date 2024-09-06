‘South Park’ Creators Won’t Satirize Donald Trump: ‘I Don’t Know What More We Could Possibly Say’

Fans of South Park won’t be seeing any jokes at former President Donald Trump’s expense anytime soon.

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker acknowledged that they have nothing left to say about Trump, while also revealing that the long-running Comedy Central series won’t be back until after the November election.

When asked in a Vanity Fair interview if the show’s long hiatus was intended to avoid the whole Trump conundrum, Stone replied: “Honestly, it’s on purpose.”

Stone and Parker spoke to the magazine about their careers, while also addressing South Park’s past history of making fun of Trump.

“We’ve tried to do South Park through four or five presidential elections, and it is such a hard thing to—it’s such a mind scramble, and it seems like it takes outsized importance,” Stone said “Obviously, it’s fucking important, but it kind of takes over everything and we just have less fun.”

Parker added, “I don’t know what more we could possibly say about Trump.”

They also revealed South Park will not return until 2025, skipping the November election entirely. Part of it was “waiting for Paramount to figure all their shit out,” Parker said, referring to the studio’s tortured takeover process.

