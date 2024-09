Not Funny: NBC Cuts Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ to Four Nights a Week

(UPI) — NBC has announced Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show will tape and air episodes four nights a week instead of five, starting this fall.

The late-night chat show, which is broadcast in New York, will air new episodes Monday through Thursday, then show repeats on Fridays.

Tonight was the last broadcast show to air five nights a week.

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show are also on four-day schedules.

Fallon, 49, is a Saturday Night Live alum who has hosted Tonight since 2014.

Previous emcees include Jay Leno, Johnny Carson and Jack Paar.