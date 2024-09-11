Tulsi Gabbard: Kamala Harris Took ‘Acting Lessons’ with ‘Hollywood Advisors’ Before ABC Debate

The Kabuki-worthy facial expressions modeled by Kamala Harris during Tuesday’s presidential debate had many viewers alternately perplexed and rolling in the aisles as the Democratic nominee sought to steal ABC News’ split screen from former President Donald Trump.

Now former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has revealed Kamala Harris received acting lessons ahead of the debate and was coached by Hollywood advisers. Kamala’s goal? To “act her way through this election,” she said.

“That’s why she has locked herself in a hotel room, taking extreme acting lessons,” Gabbard said in a Fox News interview just ahead of Tuesday’s debate.

“She’s got Hollywood advisers, stages, the Hollywood lights in the hopes that her friends in ABC and propaganda media declare her the winner. And that may be enough to trick the voters to vote for her. But I don’t think American people are going to fall for this.”

Gabbard recently endorsed Trump and is serving as an advisor to his campaign.

During Tuesday’s debate, Kamala Harris tried on a series of exaggerated facial expressions whenever Trump was speaking. Her on-camera mugging provoked widespread ridicule on social media.

Up in the Air author Walter Kirn noted that Kamala’s relentless facial emoting felt like a blatant attempt to manipulate voters into reacting a certain way.

Kamala Harris has become the darling of left-wing Hollywood elites, who are pushing her aggressively after they unceremoniously dumped Joe Biden just a few months ago.

One Hollywood elite receiving extra-special scrutiny is Disney executive Dana Walden, who oversees ABC News and is a close personal friend of Kamala Harris.

Walden’s conflicts of interest are multi-faceted.

Not only has she repeatedly donated to Kamala’s various political campaigns, Walden remains close friends with Kamala Harris and her husband, entertainment lawyer Doug Emhoff. Harris once credited Dana Walden and her husband, Matt, for her marriage during a 2022 fundraiser.

