Janet Jackson Says Kamala Harris Is ‘Not Black’: ‘That’s What I Heard. That She’s Indian’

Pop singer Janet Jackson, sister of Michael Jackson, issued her comments about the vice president’s race during a wide-ranging interview with The Guardian on Saturday.

“’Well, you know what they supposedly said? She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian,'” Jackson said.

When the interviewer, Nosheen Iqbal, corrected the singer by noting that Harris is both black and Indian, Jackson pushed even further by saying the vice president’s father was white.

“Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days,” she said. “I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

Iqbal expressed feeling “floored” by Jackson’s comments before asking if the singer thought “America is ready for [Harris] — if we agree she’s black? Or, OK, a woman of colour?”

“I don’t know. Honestly, I don’t want to answer that because I really, truthfully, don’t know. I think either way it goes is going to be mayhem,” said Jackson.

Jackson’s agent, Mo Elmasri, allegedly apologized for her comments in a statement on Sunday.

“Janet apologizes for any confusion caused and acknowledges the importance of accurate representation in public discourse” said Elmasri. “We appreciate the opportunity to address this and will remain committed to promoting unity … She deeply respects Vice President Kamala Harris and her accomplishments as a Black and Indian woman.”

However, according to USA Today, the alleged apology issued on Jackson’s behalf was not authorized.

“Jackson’s current manager is her brother, Randy Jackson, representatives for Jackson confirmed to USA TODAY on Sunday. Elmasri was not authorized to make the statement to Buzzfeed, the singer’s reps added, nor has he ever worked on Jackson’s team,” noted the outlet.

As the Washington Post noted, Harris has “long identified as Black and spoken about her background throughout her career.”

Harris attended the Historically black college Howard University and her father Donald Harris, immigrated from Jamaica.