Diddy Attorney Blames Costco for His 1,000 Bottles of Baby Oil and Lube: ‘He Buys in Bulk’

The attorney for disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has blamed Costco for the mega-producer’s suspicious purchase of more than a thousand bottles of baby oil and lube, arguing Diddy buys in bulk.

Following the arrest and indictment on Combs last week, police recovered over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube during the raid on his mansions, which has led to speculation he used them as part of his alleged sex trafficking operation. His attorney, Mark Agnifilo, has disputed such claims.

“Back when I was a kid in the late ’70s, they were called threesomes,” Agnifilo said of Diddy’s alleged sex parties, which have been described by prosecutors as “freak offs.”

“I don’t know where the number ‘1,000’ came from. I can’t imagine it’s thousands [of bottles of baby oil and lube], and I’m not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything,” Agnifilo told TMZ.

Agnifilo then laid the blame at Costco’s feet.

[Diddy] has a big house. He buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. I mean, have you sat in a parking lot of a Costco and see what people walk out of there with? he asked.

“I don’t think it was a thousand. Let’s just say it was a lot,” he added.

As Breitbart News reported last week, Combs has been placed on suicide watch “while he awaits trial after being accused of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.”

Combs, who was denied bail twice, has been placed on suicide watch at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, according to a source who spoke to People. While it remains unclear if Combs is suicidal, the source told the magazine that the music mogul was put on suicide watch as a preventative measure, because he is in shock and authorities are unsure of his mental state.

Marc Agnifilo has maintained his client’s innocence, asserting that his client has “has been nothing but cooperative.”

“To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts,” Agnifilo said. “These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”