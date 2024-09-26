Good Riddance: Radio Stations Ban Green Day After Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong Calls Las Vegas ‘Worst S**tHole in America’

Las Vegas radio stations have banned Green Day after frontman Billie Joe Armstrong called the city “the worst shit hole in America” during a recent performance.

While Armstrong’s comments were connected to his opinion on the A’s leaving Oakland and planning to move to Las Vegas, the Green Day frontman nevertheless chose to trash the entire city in an expletive-laden rant.

”I fucking hate Las Vegas. It’s the worst shit hole in America,” Armstrong said during a Green Day concert in the Bay Area.

Watch Below:

Las Vegas-area radio stations reacted to Armstrong’s remarks by announcing their decision to ban Green Day songs.

“After Billie Joe Armstrong called Las Vegas ‘the worst s***hole in America,’ X107.5 is taking action,” radio station X107.5 announced in an X post.

“We’re banning all Green Day music from our station! Carlota announced it this morning—no more Green Day on X107.5!” the radio station added.

KOMP 92.3, meanwhile, also announced they were pulling Green Day from their station.

“This upsets me because Vegas has always embraced Green Day since the early 90s. We’ve always shown them love,” a KOMP 92.3 radio host said in a video posted to the radio station’s Facebook post.

“But this behavior makes sense coming from a 52-year-old so-called punk rocker who knows he’s a fraud. He knows good and damn well that he hasn’t been punk rock for over 30 years and it kills him,” the radio host added.

The KOMP 92.3 radio host has a point, given that Armstrong, who once raged against the machine — politically — now rages for it with his anti-Trump rhetoric, finding himself in the same camp with non other than former Vice President Dick Cheney, as many on social media have recently pointed out.

As Breitbart News reported, Armstrong told concertgoers in Cincinnati, Ohio, last month that he is “sick of the divisiveness” and that his concert is “no political party” — but contradicted himself just moments earlier, singing “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda” during his rendition of “American Idiot.”

This came after the Green Day frontman held up what appeared to be a rubber Trump head during a concert in Washington, D.C. and threw it into the crowd — less than one month after President Trump survived an assassination attempt on his life.

Armstong is just the latest high-profile musician to find himself in hot water for trashing America. Rapper Macklemore is being booted from shows and performances after her said “Fuck America” during a recent pro-Palestinian concert in Seattle.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News.