Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Holds Up Rubber Donald Trump Head at Concert Less than a Month After Assassination Attempt

Rocker Billie Joe Armstrong held up what appeared to be a rubber head of former President Donald Trump and threw it into the crowd during a Green Day concert on Monday — less than a month after the assassination attempt on Trump.

Green Day was appearing at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. as part of the band’s current tour when Billie Joe Armstrong pulled his stunt while performing “Jesus of Suburbia.” The rubber head had the word “Idiot” written on the forehead.

Armstrong held the prop head by the top, as if it were a decapitated head, before hurling it with great fanfare into the audience. The fans cheered their approval.

Watch below:

Billie Joe Armstrong holds up a Donald Trump head at a Green Day concert in DC just 2 weeks after Donald Trump was shot in the head at a rally pic.twitter.com/g4woXf0jM4 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 30, 2024

Monday’s stunt carries echoes of Kathy Griffin’s infamous photo from 2017 in which the comedienne held a bloodied prop head of Trump in a mock decapitation.

Armstrong’s act comes less than a month after a would-be assassin tried to kill former President Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania. Trump narrowly survived the assassination attempt, with the bullet hitting him in the right ear.

Billie Joe Armstrong has long used Green Day concerts to air his left-wing political beliefs.

In 2022, he yelled “fuck America” before saying he was “renouncing his citizenship” following the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

During a performance earlier this year on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve Rockin’ Eve on ABC, he insulted Trump supporters by calling them “rednecks.”

Armstrong said in an interview this year that people who do not want transgender propaganda in schools or around children are “fucking close-minded.”

