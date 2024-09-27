Stevie Nicks Releases Pro-Abortion ‘Anthem’ About End of Roe v. Wade: ‘May Be the Most Important Thing I Ever Do’

Rocker Stevie Nicks has released a pro-abortion anthem this week, written in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that returned the issue of abortion back to the states by overturning Roe v. Wade.

The 76-year-old singer, who came to fame as part of Fleetwood Mac in the 1970s, suggested that the new song, “The Lighthouse,” could be the “most important thing” she has ever done.

“It seemed like overnight, people were saying, ‘What can we, as a collective force, do about this… For me, it was to write a song. I have often said to myself, “This may be the most important thing I ever do.” To stand up for the women of the United States and their daughters and granddaughters — and the men that love them. This is an anthem,” Nicks said in a statement, according to People magazine.

The “Dreams” singer — who says she had an abortion in 1979 — claimed that she has been working on the song since the nation’s highest court delivered its 2022 ruling eliminating a poorly-reasoned “constitutional right” to abortion and giving the states the power to make their own laws concerning the issue.

“I find it very sad, at 76 years old, I had to see Roe v. Wade taken away. Two years ago, when I realized the consequences of women’s rights that are vanishing, I watched a lot of news, and I was like a sponge — it just went into me,” Nicks told the magazine.

“One morning I woke up… which, I never write when I wake up in the morning, and all of a sudden went, ‘I have my scars, I have my scars,’ so I just grabbed my notebook, and I started writing the whole thing. It was a long-form poem, and I didn’t know what kind of song that would be,” Nicks explained describing her writing process. “I found an instrumental that I loved and within two or three days, I had recorded the song. I never redid the vocal — it’s an original vocal — and it’s taken me two years.”

Like many liberals, Nicks equates abortion with “health care” and told the magazine, “All the stories that we tell about the necessity for women’s health care and the necessity for a safe and legal abortion option for women is absolutely necessary.”

Nicks will appear as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on October 12.

