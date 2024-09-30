‘Fake Heiress’ Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin Claims She’s Victim of ‘Predatory’ Behavior, Exploited by ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Anna “Delvey” Sorokin — who was convicted of grand larceny, attempted grand larceny, and theft of services after defrauding banks, hotels, and people in her life by pretending to be a German heiress — claims she was exploited by ABC’s Dancing With The Stars and accused those behind the hit ABC show of “predatory” behavior following her elimination.

“I feel that the show so obviously used me to drive up the ratings, that they never had any plans to give me any chance to grow and only cared about exploiting me for attention,” Sorokin, whose story is depicted in the 2022 Netflix series, Inventing Anna, told NBC News.

“It was predatory of them to try [to] make me feel inadequate and stupid all while I did get progressively better yet they chose to disregard that,” the fake heiress added.

Notably, Sorokin — who was released from prison in 2021 after being convicted in 2019 of grand larceny in the second degree, attempted grand larceny, and theft of services — was the first contestant to be voted out of Season 33’s Dancing With The Stars.

Sorokin made her Dancing With The Stars debut on September 17, performing the cha-cha with her professional partner, Ezra Sosa.

There wasn’t a public vote during week one of the show, but Sorokin went on to be the first contestant eliminated that following week, on September 24.

After being voted out and asked by the show’s co-host Julianne Hough, “What are you going to take away from this competition?” Sorokin replied with just one word: “Nothing.”

Watch Below:

Sorokin’s one-word quip went on to become a viral online meme.

