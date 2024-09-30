Kamala Harris Partied with Hollywood Celebrities in Wake of Hurricane Helene Devastation: ‘Oh, It’s Good to Be Home!’

Vice President Kamala Harris returned to her natural habitat over the weekend — Hollywood, where she partied with celebrities and studio executives as millions of Americans elsewhere continued to deal with the deadly devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene.

“Oh, it’s good to be home!” Kamala Harris reportedly exclaimed to the crowd gathered for a Harris-Walz fundraiser at the JW Marriott in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

Her prioritization of Hollywood stars over the millions victims of Hurricane Helene has resulted in a negative news cycle for her campaign. Former President Donald Trump is set to visit storm-ravaged parts of Georgia on Monday and will assist with the distribution of relief aid.

In response, Kamala Harris cut short her fundraising tour to head back to Washington, D.C. Monday morning.

Among those in attendance at Sunday’s Harris-Walz Hollywood fundraiser were Demi Lovato, Stevie Wonder, Jessica Alba, Lily Tomlin, and Sterling K. Brown, according to multiple reports. Former Disney chief and Democrat fundraiser Jeffrey Katzenberg was there as were Universal boss Donna Langley and Hollywood PR maven Kelly Bush Novak.

The shindig reportedly raised more than $28 million for the Harris-Walz campaign.

Kamala Harris spent the weekend rubbing elbows with celebrities as millions of Americans in the southeast continued to pull themselves out of the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene. President Joe Biden told reporters that the federal government won’t be giving people affected by the hurricane anymore federal resources.

Hollywood celebrities have served as a reliable source of cash for Kamala Harris throughout her political career, which began in California.

After Biden dropped out of the race this summer, following the massive coverup of his cognitive decline, celebrities went all-in for Kamala, showering her campaign with millions of dollars.

But as ordinary Americans continue to suffer due to record-high consumer prices, one of Kamala Harris’ biggest media allies is sounding the alarm about her coziness with wealthy stars.

NBC News ran an article last week in which it cautioned the party might be making a big mistake this election year.

“The courting of celebrity endorsements is a long-running tradition in presidential politics and one that Democrats generally win,” NBC News reporter Matt Dixon noted. “But in the process, Democrats can open themselves up to an easy line of attack from Republicans: Democrats cater to Hollywood, not average Americans.”

