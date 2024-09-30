More than 50 People Claim Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Associates Sexually Assaulted and Abused Them

The Houston-based law firm The Buzbee announced they are representing more than 50 people accusing disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and his associates of sexual assault and abuse.

“The Buzbee Law Firm has been associated by the Ava Law Group to act as Lead Counsel to pursue claims on behalf of more than fifty individuals who suffered sexual assault and abuse at the hands of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his cohorts,” the firm’s founder lawyer Tony Buzbee said on Thursday.

“This group of brave individuals include both men and women; many were minors when the abuse occurred,” Buzbee continued. “Some of these brave individuals reported the incidents to the police, others did not. Each individual story is gut wrenching and heartbreaking.”

The Texas attorney went on to say, “The acts complained of occurred at hotels, private homes, and also at the infamous PDiddy ‘Freak Off’ parties”

“The violations against this group of individuals are mindboggling and can only be described as debauchery and depravity, exacted by powerful people against minors and the weak,” Buzbee added.

The lawyer also said he expects “the group seeking redress will grow as this case progresses.”

“I expect many other individuals will be implicated,” he added. “We expect to have a press conference early next week where some of these stories can be told as the nation learns more and grapples with the potential scope of this scandal.”

“Our firm has always been at the forefront of the most important cases in the United States. We are proud to represent this group of brave souls and pray for justice on their behalf,” Buzbee said.

The attorney concluded his statement by urging anyone who has — or knows someone who has — been abused by Combs or his associates to come forward, assuring the public that a consultation with the law firm will remain confidential.

“If you know of an individual seeking assistance who was abused as described above, please don’t hesitate to encourage them to contact our Firm. The consultation is confidential,” he said.

Buzbee also told XXL, “On behalf of these brave individuals, I intend to sue Mr. Combs along with several other notable entities and individuals who were involved.”

As Breitbart News reported, some of Combs’ parties, known as “Freak Offs,” allegedly involved dayslong sexual activity with sex workers and others who were given “a variety of controlled substances” to keep them “obedient and compliant,” according to a federal indictment.

Combs allegedly arranged, directed, masturbated during, and electronically recorded “Freak Offs,” and would give victims “IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use,” the indictment alleges, adding that the music mogul would use the recordings “as collateral to ensure the continued obedience and silence of the victims.”

The disgraced music mogul was arrested last week and accused of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

Combs has been charged with three counts: one charge of racketeering conspiracy; one charge of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; and one charge of transportation for purposes of prostitution.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, is currently being held at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being denied bail twice, and will have to remain in jail while he awaits his upcoming trial.

He faces the possibility of life in prison if found guilty.

