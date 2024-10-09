Actor Kirk Cameron is urging Americans of faith to “vote their values” in the coming 2024 elections to affect a “spiritual comeback” for the United States.

Cameron warned that if people of faith refuse to vote, that inaction leaves a vacuum that others will fill, according to Fox News.

Cameron added that Christians have the opportunity to reclaim their “birthright of courage” and lead the U.S.A. in a “spiritual comeback.”

“I believe with all my heart that it is and that God did not create us and rescue us through the Gospel to be cowards,” Cameron said. “And that we have a birthright of courage, and if we will lean into that courage as people of faith and live out our values and put feet to our faith in love, we can and will realign the nation with Heaven’s values.”

In his book, “Born to Be Brave,” Cameron speaks of how dismayed he is that Americans “don’t understand the fundamental principles of how nations and governments are run.” He told Fox: “Every nation is built on some set of presuppositions; a worldview, a philosophy of life, a value set, a religion.”

“In the words of Noah Webster, who was one of our founding fathers… he said every civil government is based on some religion or philosophy of life, and the education of that nation will propagate the religion of that nation,” Cameron added. “He said in America that foundational religion was Christianity, and it was sewn into their hearts for two centuries through the home and school, public and private.”

“So the whole thing — from the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence — only works if you understand that the foundation needs to be the biblical, moral, spiritual values that the founders were standing on when they wrote it. And if that goes away, the whole thing crumbles,” he continued.

“And so if the family of faith does not show up and vote their values, well, that just leaves a great big vacuum and others will gladly rush in to fill the void, and then you end up burning the whole thing down from the inside,” the Growing Pains star said.

Cameron also insisted that accusations that Christians only want a “theocracy” and are “Christian nationalists” are just slurs made by those “who would love to see America crumble because of the values it was built on and its sovereignty as a nation.”

He also said he sees evidence that the next great American revival is coming.

“I feel the rumblings of revival. People are waking up and parents are saying, you know, our forefathers and foremothers didn’t spill their blood in vain. They didn’t suffer and sacrifice and go through all the things that they did to give us the freest, strongest, most blessed and generous nation in the world for us to just hand it away on our watch,” he said.

