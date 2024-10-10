Hollywood Elite Jennifer Garner Descends on Pennsylvania for Kamala Harris as Momentum Swings Toward Trump

Fox’s Alias and Deadpool & Wolverine star Jennifer Garner is set to hit the ground for Kamala Harris in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, this week as recent polls show former President Donald Trump maintaining a slight advantage in the crucial battleground state.

Jennifer Garner was scheduled to headline an event Thursday evening in the conservative stronghold of Lancaster County, which is almost three-quarters white and is famous for its large Amish population. Garner’s anodyne, girl-next-door appeal appears to be part of the Kamala Harris campaign’s effort to convince conservative white Pennsylvanians to vote Democrat this election.

Garner will highlight Kamala Harris’ “New Way Forward” — specifically her promise to “lower costs and strengthen Pennsylvanians’ freedoms,” according to a report from the Lancaster Daily Voice.

Consumers are facing record-high consumer prices as as result of the economic policies of the Kamala Harris and Joe Biden administration, which embarked on unprecedented amounts of government spending that caused inflation to spike to its highest levels in many generations.

Now Kamala Harris is promising to fix the problem she helped cause and that she has neglected to address in her nearly four years in office.

“The Harris-Walz campaign and Pennsylvania Democrats are committed to cutting into Trump’s margins in rural, red counties — including counties like Lancaster,” her campaign reportedly said.

Jennifer Garner recently campaigned for Kamala Harris in another swing state, Arizona, where Trump also has shown a slight lead in recent polls.

In Pennsylvania, a revent InsiderAdvantage poll conducted between October 7-8, 2024, which surveyed 800 likely voters, found that Trump received 49 percent support, while Harris received 47 percent support.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com