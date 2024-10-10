Julia Roberts to Campaign for Kamala Harris With Stacey Abrams at Five Georgia Events

Actress Julia Roberts will headline five events on Wednesday and Thursday in metro Atlanta with Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff; U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock; and former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, the campaign said, reported the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

“Roberts, a Smyrna native, endorsed Harris in September, joining other Hollywood stars who backed the vice president’s campaign over former President Donald Trump. She recently said she ‘couldn’t be more excited’ for her two children to also vote for Harris,” added the outlet.

Appearing at a rally on Wednesday, Roberts delivered a moderate speech in her support of Harris and even encouraged Americans of all stripes to have conversations and accept their differences.

“My parents were activists and they believed in robust conversation and raised me to be a conversationalist,” she said. “The most important thing that we can do right now, as Georgians, as Americans, is talk to each other. Not be combative, but be curious. Be interested in why people think differently than we do.”

Roberts noted that people at the Harris-Walz rally had the same opinion while emphasizing they should seek to find common ground with those who think differently.

“It’s all the people that live down the street or across the street or next door or sit in the pew in front of you at church. Talk to each other,” she said. “Maybe they don’t understand things quite the way you do. Bring them into a conversation. Make sure they’re registered to vote even if they’re not voting for the person you think they should vote for. It is the United States of America and we’ve lacking in the united part for so long.”