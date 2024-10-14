Nolte – Kubrick’s Daughter: ‘Trump Has My Blessing’ to Use ‘Full Metal Jacket’ Against ‘Woke Ideology’

Stanley Kubrick’s daughter Vivian supports Donald Trump’s use of footage from her late father’s anti-war masterpiece Full Metal Jacket (1987) to criticize America’s increasingly woke military.

She also says Stanley Kubrick “would be a Trump supporter.”

Vivian, a film composer and director in her own right who collaborated with her famous father — among other things, she wrote the score for Full Metal Jacket — undoubtedly surprised those of us used to Hollywood Royalty only expressing outrage and fury at all things Republican, most especially if that Republican is Donald Trump.

Over the weekend Trump xweeted out a 93-second video comparing the realistic (and unforgettable) boot camp sequence from Full Metal Jacket to today’s military, which has become a weak joke thanks to an infection of woke that, among other things, celebrates drag queens and offers sex change operations:

Responding to those who “think my father wouldn’t have wanted #Trump to use FMJ [Full Metal Jacket] footage,” Vivian Kubrick offered a thoughtful response that said in part…

“I’m sure the irony of using FMJ footage is not lost on Trump or his team – Trump is always seeking to end wars and use peaceful methods,” she writes. “However, that’s primarily what FMJ is about, the shocking and complicated paradoxes of human nature. And thus, on this tooth and claw planet, you need a very strong military[.]”

“[S]o I’m going to stick with the idea that FMJ footage was used primarily [by Trump],” she adds, “because of its powerful, realistic portrayal of boot camp, juxtaposed with the entirely demoralizing and inappropriate injection of WOKE ideology into the USA military.”

Truthfully, I believe my father (who supported Reagan), would very much approve of saving America, indeed the world, from the highly destructive Globalist forces threatening to take over this planet. And if that footage from FMJ helps Trump make the point that the US military needs properly trained, super tough, focused, dedicated warriors, and not introduce the demoralizing effects of woke-ism, and attracting people to join up simply to have their sexual reassignments paid for, then Trump has my blessing.

“Trump has my blessing.”

Then comes the stinger: “I feel very confident [my father] would be a Trump supporter and would forgive using FMJ incongruously if it helps the cause of freedom!”

It’s very simple… If you are anti-war (as all sane people are), you want America to have the strongest military possible. Weakness invites aggression, and strength alone can be enough to avoid a war. When your military shows off transvestites and drag queens, you are telling our adversaries that we are an unserious military filled with weak links, and everyone knows we are only as strong as our weakest links.

And anyone who doubts Stanley Kubrick opposed groupthink (like woke) and championed individualism need only watch A Clockwork Orange (1971). That entire movie (at least in my eyes) is a strident and uncompromising defense of individualism and the dignity of the one man against the collective. Clockwork’s protagonist is one of the vilest characters in movie history (Malcolm McDowell’s Alex), a sadist and rapist. And it is through Kubrick’s genius that after watching Alex in all his undiluted evil, we begin to sympathize with him as the state strips him of his human qualities in a misguided effort to rehabilitate him.

Listen, Kubrick was pure artist, so people are going to look at his work through their own lens, but I see what Vivian Kubrick sees… “My father had a great respect for life – his movies being unimpeachable evidence of his love for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness!”

Yes.

Above all, Kubrick was a humanist, and there is nothing more anti-human than Woke.

