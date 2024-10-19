Celeb GOTV: Pop Star Usher to Speak at GA Kamala Harris Rally, DNC Creates Taylor Swift-Themed Snapchat Filter

Vice President Kamala Harris is leaning on celebrities such as pop music superstars Usher and Taylor Swift to increase her support in the final stretch of the 2024 presidential campaign.

In a press release on Friday, the Harris-Walz campaign revealed that Harris would be traveling to Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday for a rally where Usher would be speaking.

“On Saturday, October 19, Vice President Harris will travel to Atlanta, Georgia, for a campaign rally alongside Usher, who will speak at the program,” the press release from the campaign said.

The rally with Harris and Usher comes on “during the first weekend of early voting” in the state, and other speakers, as well, as Harris and Usher will “encourage” voters to take part in early voting, according to the press release.

A Taylor Swift-themed campaign, “I Will Vote,” was also rolled out by the Democratic National Committee on Friday in an effort to reach young voters through the use of billboards and a new Snapchat filter, according to Fox News.

The Snapchat filter says, “In My Voting Era,” at the top of the screen and the words “Be fearless for,” where users can select from the following: “democracy; reproductive rights; climate action; student loan debt relief; health care; racial justice; LGBTQ+ rights; economic opportunity; and equality.”

In September, CNN analyst Harry Enten found that Harris’s “margin among voters” who were under the age of 30 was “13 points worse” than President Joe Biden’s margin with voters under 30 in 2020.

Harris has received a wide variety of support from celebrities such as Jennifer Garner, Ben Stiller, Jeff Bridges, and Mark Hamill and has also leaned on artists such as Bon Iver and rapper Megan Thee Stallion to perform at her rallies in order to boost attendance.