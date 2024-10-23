Popular Influencer Charleston White: ‘We Didn’t Pick’ Kamala, ‘They Gave Her to Us’

Popular online influencer Charleston White says that Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign is “paying” black celebrities to endorse her in the 2024 election, lamenting, “We didn’t pick her, they gave her to us.”

“So now that’s why you see from Kamala, Obama, all of them ran to our black celebrities,” White said in a recent interview.

“I just seen Lizzo just campaigned in Detroit. Usher was just in Atlanta. I saw all of these celebrities,” the podcast host replied, adding that he doesn’t “understand it,” because taking a side in this election means alienating half the country and putting their “brand” at risk.

“If you’re somebody like Usher, why would you — I guess Taylor Swift is kind of too big — but I don’t understand why they would put their brand on the line in order to… because half of the country is going to go one way or the other, anyway,” the podcast host added, to which White responded, “Because they’re paying [them] to.”

“They’re paying them like that?” the podcast host asked, to which White replied, “Yes, man, they raised a lot of money this year.”

White went on to say, “We didn’t pick her. They gave her us.”

“They gave her to us, like, ‘This is gonna be our president, Joe Biden, get your ass out of the way. This is gonna be our president.’ Man, we didn’t pick her,” White reiterated.

“But when she said, ‘Okay, I’m running,’ man, she raised so much money, and within 124 hours,” White added. “So it’s no secret that her and her campaign deliberately went after black celebrities. [Rapper] Plies, they reached out to Dr. Umar Johnson.”

The podcast host then chimed in, asking, “You think that Plies is…?”

“Yeah, they’re paying,” White asserted. “[Rapper] Megan Thee Stallion, they all getting paid, brother. Man, Dr. Umar Johnson, they tried to discredit him, He said, yeah, they offered to get him.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.