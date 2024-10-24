Taylor Swift-Themed Cruise Ends in Passenger Tragedy

A woman has disappeared after falling overboard during a Taylor Swift-themed Royal Caribbean cruise to the Bahamas, the US Coast Guard reports.

Officials say that a 66-year-old woman traveling aboard the cruise ship Allure Of The Seas fell overboard on Tuesday night.

The woman, who had not been identified, reportedly went missing 17 miles out from Nassau after the ship left the Port of Miami.

The cruise is not sanctioned by the pop sensation and was advertised as the “In My Cruise Era: The Taylor Fan’s Cruise Group,” according to TMZ.

The cruise promises passengers dance parties, karaoke, a scavenger hunt, crafts, and other Swifty-themed activities.

The cruise reportedly costs $1,573 for double-occupancy rooms.

The search for the missing woman continued as of Wednesday morning with an HC-144 airplane crew and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter joining the search.

“We are also providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time,” a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said in a statement. “To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share.”

No further details on the identity of the woman gave been released.

“Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort and is working with local authorities,” the cruise spokesperson added.

