Springsteen, Tyler Perry, Spike Lee, Samuel L. Jackson Outshine Kamala at Atlanta Rally

Hollywood celebrity A-listers from Bruce Springsteen to Samuel L. Jackson to Spike Lee to Tyler Perry headlined a rally in support of Kamala Harris in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday.

Marvel actor Samuel L. Jackson opened the rally and praised Vice President Kamala Harris for “running on a proven track record of fighting for the people.”

Jackson also joked that Kamala’s favorite curse word is a favorite of his as well – a word he uttered several times in his famous movie Pulp Fiction.

Filmmaker Spike Lee later spoke and let the crowd in a chant of “We fight, we win.”

“Sisters and brothers. All races. Gender. We have to fight,” director Spike Lee told the large crowd before leading them in a chant.

Movie mogul Tyler Perry also spoke later in the rally went on the attack against former President Trump for his past comments about former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate and the Central Park Five.

“I watched him when he won the presidency,” said Perry in reference to the former president. “I watched him say that there were good people on both sides when neo-Nazis were screaming Jews will not replace us. I watched him from the Central Park Five to Project 2025.”

Bruce Springsteen, who previously endorsed Kamala Harris in an Instagram video, performed an acoustic version of his famous 1980s song “Dancing in the Dark.”

In his recent endorsement of Harris, Springsteen referred to former President Donald Trump as “the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime.”

“Donald Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime. His disdain for the sanctity of our Constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again. He doesn’t understand the meaning of this country, its history, or what it means to be deeply American,” he said.