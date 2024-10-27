Actress Ellen Barkin Pushes Boycott of Madison Square Garden over ‘Nazi Rally’ as New York Jews Celebrate Trump

Hollywood star and native New Yorker Ellen Barkin has demanded a boycott of Madison Square Garden for the crime of hosting the latest rally for former President Donald Trump. In so doing, the actress pushed the left’s “Nazi rally” smear even though numerous Jews were seen in attendance at Sunday’s rally, which drew a full house.

She even made the ludicrous suggestion that he plans on rounding up Americans and putting them in concentration camps.

On Sunday, Ellen Barkin called for a general boycott of Madison Square Garden — a longshot if ever there was one given the fact that the venue is home to the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers.

Barkin also promoted Democrats’ “Nazi rally” smear — even making the ludicrous implication he plans on rounding up Americans and putting them in concentration camps. The smear has been promoted by the Kamala Harris campaign as well as prominent Democrats including Hillary Clinton and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz in the days leading up to Sunday’s rally.

As Breitbart News reported, Jews were visible among those gathered at the Trump rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday — including Orthodox and Hasidic Jews, distinguished by their black hats.

