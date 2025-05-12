Nolte: Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Flopped *Again* Over Mother’s Day Weekend

The Disney Grooming Syndicate decided to give Normal People a gift over the Mother’s Day by setting up its dreadful live-action Snow White remake to flop all over again.

Over the weekend, in the obvious belief that enough Americans hate their mothers enough to subject them to this artistic abomination, Disney expanded Snow White to an additional 1,020 theaters. The previous weekend, the box office bomb Snow White had been reduced to just 310 theaters. Over Mother’s Day, that number jumped to 1,330 theaters.

The results were nothing short of glorious…

Over the previous weekend in 310 theaters, Snow White: Insufferable Girlboss had grossed $217,000. When expanded to 1330 theaters, Snow White: Insufferable Girlboss grossed – wait for it, wait for it — $335,000,

Thus far this stinker has grossed only $86.5 million domestic and $202 million worldwide.

We should all rejoice in this catastrophic box office failure, an iconic failure that will be remembered for decades, as well as this public rejection of everything the objectively awful movie stood for. Disney is an evil company using what’s left of its reputation to ruin the souls, spirits, and bodies of little children. The total bastardization of the Snow White story is the least of it, but not unimportant.

Only market forces can put a stop to all this reprehensible behavior, can force Disney to stop pushing sexual perversions and toxic identity politics on our kids.

One can only wonder why Disney expanded like this. Maybe the hope was for enough of a boost to drive the domestic gross to $100 million, which would at least be a milestone – a lousy milestone, but something. That didn’t happen, though, because the arc of history bends towards justice and justice means Disney implodes and Snow White star Rachel Zegler is relegated to indie films no one watches. Or the next time we find her, she is lost somewhere deep in the Netflix algorithm.

There’s nothing wrong with hating Disney. They started it.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.