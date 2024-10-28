Comedian Marc Maron Smears Comedians Who’ve Interviewed Trump as ‘White Supremacists and Fascists’

Actor-comedian Marc Maron said that other comical podcasters who interview Trump are guilty of promoting fascism and white supremacy.

In a recent blog post, Maron referred to the recent interview Trump did with Joe Rogan without saying the podcasters name explicitly, saying that “all it does is humanize and normalize fascism.”

“When someone uses their platform for that reason they are facilitating anti-American sentiment and promoting violent autocracy,” he wrote.

Trump has also joined popular podcasts hosted by comedian Andrew Schulz, WWE legend The Undertaker, and The Nelk Boys.

Maron further went on to say that America has been enduring a fascist movement for years that has been “rooted half in grievance and half in Jesus and enabled by tech oligarchs and an inundation of propaganda from many sources.”

“Even though I do not do a political show I have been very clear in my specials and on the podcast that I believe, and have believed for years, what is brewing in this country is an American fascist movement rooted half in grievance and half in Jesus and enabled by tech oligarchs and an inundation of propaganda from many sources,” Maron wrote.

“Well, it’s fully percolated and pouring into the minds of all of us. It is shameless and proud. Culturally, the combination of blatant racist fear mongering and the anti-woke movement has delivered their message for the future. A future that marginalizes almost all voices,” he added.

Maron blamed the “anti-woke flank of the new fascism” almost entirely on comics.

” Whether or not they are self-serving or true believers in the new fascism is unimportant. They are of the movement. Whether they see themselves as acolytes or just comics doesn’t matter. Whether they are driven by the idea that what they are fighting for is a free speech issue or whether they are truly morally bankrupt racists doesn’t matter. They are part of the public face of a fascist political movement that seeks to destroy the democratic idea,” he said.

Getting even more conspiratorial, Maron even suggested that influencers and comics will join with the Big Tech oligarchs and that “fascism is good for business.”

“Fascism is good for business if you toe the line,” Maron wrote. “Popular podcasts became tribal and divisive years ago. Now they may be in the position to become part of the media oligarchy under the new anti-democratic government.”

“Hopefully, it goes the other way and tolerance and diversity can breathe and inch forward but who knows? … Try to realize that you don’t have to annihilate yourself in the face of cultural annihilation. Hold onto who you are and try not to be afraid to live your truth in the midst of an avalanche of toxic bullshit,” he added.