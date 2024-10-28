Watch: George Lopez Jokes About Mexicans Stealing at Tim Walz Rally

Comedian George Lopez recently appeared at a rally attended by Kamala Harris running mate Tim Walz where he made a few off-color jokes, including one about Mexicans stealing.

Lopez, who himself is of Mexican heritage, joked about former President Trump’s proposal to build a wall and suggested that he should build it fast before the materials get stolen.

“Donald Trump said he was going to build a wall and George Lopez said you better build it in one day because if you leave that material out there overnight….” Lopez said as he looked around, suggesting it would be stolen.

“He also said he was going to get Mexico to pay for the wall,” Lopez continued. “I wish you would’ve asked me. We can’t even split a check at a restaurant.”

Lopez also said that he has known Vice President Kamala Harris for 16 years and declared her “the real deal.”

“That is who she is,” he said. “I knew her mother. A scientist … All positive. All love. That’s what you do when you’re a great mother and we’re gonna send her daughter, Kamala Harris, to the White House.”

George Lopez has become increasingly extreme with his anti-Trump rhetoric since he ascended to the presidency in 2016 to the point that he once accepted Iran’s bounty to assassinate the former president. As Breitbart News reported in 2020:

Actor George Lopez appeared to accept an Iranian bounty to assassinate President Donald Trump on Sunday evening. A eulogy speaker at Sunday’s funeral for Iranian terror chief Qasem Soleimani proposed a $80 million bounty on Trump, but according to Lopez, he’ll do it for $40 million instead. “[Iranian] authorities have put a bounty on American President Donald Trump’s head during the televised funeral of General [Qasem Soleimani] after he was assassinated last week,” said Chicano Worldstar to Instagram. “What are your thoughts?” “We’ll do it for half,” replied Lopez from his official Instagram account.

In 2018, Lopez was also charged with misdemeanor battery over a Trump joke.