Joe Rogan Trump Marathon Interview Garners Staggering 34 Million Views in Two Days

Former President Donald Trump’s marathon interview with Joe Rogan is officially a hit, garnering a staggering 33.6 million views on YouTube in just two days.

The three-hour interview, which was released late Friday, is also available on Spotify, which means the total audience is likely much higher. The overwhelming reaction seems to bode well for Trump’s electoral chances with young men, who are Rogan’s primary audience.

Trump appeared relaxed and confident in the marathon conversation, delving deeply into policy while maintaining a light and breezy tone. Among the topics of discussion were the July assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, dealing with foreign adversaries, and his opinion of Kamala Harris.

A recent New York Times/Siena College survey found that 51 percent to 40 percent of male voters prefer former President Donald Trump over Harris.

As Breitbart News reported, Kamala Harris backed out of a planned interview with Rogan, with her campaign blaming “scheduling.” Her decision came amid widespread skepticism that she could make it through a three-hour unscripted interview given that she has had great difficulty getting through much shorter media appearances.

Questions about Kamala Harris’ stamina in tough situations have plagued her campaign. Her inability to weather even the friendliest of journalists has caused voters to doubt she has the strength to deal with the challenges of the White House.

During a recent CNN town hall, she repeatedly dodged Anderson Cooper’s question about her flip-flop stance on a border wall, with Harris resorting to attacking Trump rather than providing a coherent answer — a tactic that clearly left Cooper frustrated.

