Kamala Harris Bails on Joe Rogan Due to ‘Scheduling’

Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris has bailed on her plan to sit down with Joe Rogan, with a campaign aide blaming “scheduling” for the cancellation.

Her decision to cancel comes amid widespread skepticism that Kamala Harris could get through a three-hour, unscripted interview with Rogan given that she has had difficulty handling much shorter events with friendly news media, like her recent disastrous town hall on CNN.

Kamala Harris aide Ian Sams told MSNBC this week that the Rogan interview won’t be happening.

“We talked with Rogan and his team about the podcast . Unfortunately it isn’t going to work out right now because of the scheduling of this period of the campaign,” he said.

Meanwhile, GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump is set to record his interview with Rogan Friday.

It is widely believed that Kamala Harris was considering a Joe Rogan interview in order to enhance her appeal with young male voters — a demographic that hasn’t warmed to her campaign.

As Breitbart News reported, 51 percent to 40 percent of male voters prefer former President Donald Trump over Harris, a recent New York Times/Siena College survey found.

“I don’t think people understand what a big problem we have on our hands with men,” one prominent Democrat strategist told the Hill.

