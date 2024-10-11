Democrats Feel Anxious About Harris’s Dwindling Support Among Men

Democrats are raising serious concerns about Vice President Kamala Harris’s waning support among men. “We can’t simply say, ‘Well, we have women,” a Democrat strategist said.

Harris’s diminished support encompasses black men, Hispanic men, and white men. Overall, 51 percent to 40 percent of male voters prefer former President Donald Trump over Harris, a New York Times/Siena College survey found this week.

WATCH — “I’m Sorry, Gentlemen”: Obama Shames Men for Their Support of Trump:

C-SPAN

Among black men, only 80 percent support Harris, a Washington Post/Ipsos poll recently revealed, down from 87 percent from President Joe Biden’s support in 2020. About 40 percent of Hispanic men say they would vote for Trump in 2024, Pew Research found, about the same amount he won in 2020.

“I don’t think people understand what a big problem we have on our hands with men,” one prominent Democrat strategist told the Hill. “Black men, Hispanic men, men in general … We can’t simply say, ‘Well, we have women,’” the strategist continued. “Even if we win next month, we’re going to have to ask ourselves some hard questions when this is over.”

Some Democrats appear to attribute men’s support of Trump to sexism. “She has a problem with men for the same reason Hillary Clinton did: because misogyny exists, as do outdated ideas about who should hold the presidency,” Democrat strategist Christy Setzer claimed. “Meanwhile, Trump has doubled down on this ‘strongman’ machismo and dictator’s act, playing ‘It’s a Man’s World’ at his rallies.”

Former President Barack Obama scolded black male voters Thursday for “not feeling the idea of having a woman as president.”

“Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and reasons for that,” Obama told an audience in Pennsylvania.

NBC News’s Andrea Mitchell said Harris must do more to appeal to men or else she may lose the election. “She’s got such a big problem with men,” Mitchell said. “I think there’s an undercount of the Trump vote. I think that there’s [misogyny] in all of this, Black and white men. Big problem.”

“But also the business world — they don’t think she’s serious,” Mitchell added. “They don’t think she’s a heavyweight. And a lot of this is gender, but she’s got to be more specific about her economic plans.”

On Friday, Harris released an ad geared toward men. The ad featured men saying, “I’m not afraid of women,” with abortion-related messaging.

The issue of abortion, however, is not in the top seven of the issues most important to black voters, according to Pew. Likewise, abortion is not in the top seven issues for Hispanic voters.

