Mag: Diddy ‘Has Enough Dirt to Hang Half of Hollywood,’ Panicky Celebrities Are ‘Praying He Keeps His Mouth Shut’

Sean “Diddy” Combs reportedly “kept meticulous records” of his infamous parties, and “has enough dirt to hang half of Hollywood,” according to a source, who added that well-known celebrities are panicking while they “pray he keeps his mouth shut.”

The disgraced music mogul’s ex-girlfriends — including singer Jennifer Lopez and actress Cameron Diaz — are in a major panic that he will drag them down by revealing unsavory secrets about them if he ends up going away to prison, a source told In Touch Weekly.

“It’s not like they’ve been going around trashing him, but everyone’s been giving him a seriously wide berth,” the source told the magazine. “He’s radioactive at this point, even if he hasn’t been found guilty, his name is mud, and it would social suicide to have anything to do with him.”

The source added that Combs — who has been in jail since September 16 while he awaits trial for sex trafficking, among a litany of other alleged crimes — expects his former friends to come to his defense, but nobody is, as they don’t want to risk their reputations.

“He’s still in total denial and actually expected all his high-profile friends, and even his exes like J. Lo and Cameron, to stand up for him,” the source said. “He can’t wrap his head around the fact that everyone’s just dropped him and wants no part of his sordid scandal.”

“There’s a legitimate fear among a huge swath of people in Hollywood — J. Lo and Cameron included — that he could seriously embarrass them if he decides to talk about what they shared with him back in the day, which was pretty intimate,” the source added.

The insider went on to say that “their hands are tied,” adding, “it’s not like they can reach out to him — and showing any kind of support for him is out of the question.”

“So, all they can do is hope and pray he keeps his mouth shut,” the source said.

But the “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” singer’s celebrity friends are in a panic over rumors that he “kept meticulous records” of his parties, the source revealed.

“All the rumors that he’s kept meticulous records, and even video recordings, of all the crazy stuff that went on at his big parties over the years is only adding to everyone’s panic,” the insider said.

“The word is he’s got enough dirt to hang half of Hollywood,” the source added.

As Breitbart News reported, a federal indictment accuses Combs of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

Combs, who has refuted the allegations, was denied bail three times after a New York judge ruled that the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer must remain behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center while he awaits his upcoming sex trafficking trial, set for May 5.

Meanwhile, the music mogul is also facing at least 120 separate lawsuits brought by Buzbee Law Firm and AVA Law Group on behalf alleged victims who are accusing Combs of a laundry list of crimes.

Buzbee’s lead counsel Tony Buzbee announced earlier this month that the firms would be filing civil cases against Combs, his associates, and other entities, accusing the defendants of crimes spanning from 1991 to 2024.

“The names we’re going to name, assuming our investigators confirm and corroborate what we’ve been told, are names that will shock you,” Buzbee said.

About a dozen of these lawsuits have already been filed, one of which accuses Combs of raping a 13-year-old girl at an MTV VMAs after party in 2000 while unnamed “male and female” celebrities were present.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News.