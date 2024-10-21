Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl with Unnamed ‘Male and Female’ Celebrities Present

Disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused in a new lawsuit of raping a 13-year-old girl at an MTV VMAs after party in 2000 while unnamed “male and female” celebrities were present.

Another six lawsuits were filed on Monday, one of which accuses Combs of raping a 13-year-old girl while other celebrities were in the room, participating, according to a report by Deadline.

Buzbee Law Firm’s lead counsel Tony Buzbee, who is representing the now 37-year-old Jane Doe, filed a Violation of New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act (GMVA) on Sunday, explaining that the plaintiff was “looking for a place to rest” at the 2000 after party, when she “entered what she believed to be an empty bedroom so she could lie down for a moment.”

Doe was feeling “woozy and lightheaded” after just one drink, the complaint reads.

“Soon after, Combs, along with a male and female celebrity, entered the room,” the suit continues. “Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, ‘You are ready to party!'”

The lawsuit goes on to allege that “Combs then threw Plaintiff toward another male celebrity, Celebrity A, who removed Plaintiff’s clothes as she grew more and more disoriented.”

“Plaintiff was held down by Celebrity A who vaginally raped her while Combs and Celebrity B, a female, watched,” the complaint adds. “After the male celebrity finished, Combs then vaginally raped Plaintiff while the Celebrity A and Celebrity B watched.”

“Combs attempted to force Plaintiff to perform oral sex on him, but she resisted by hitting Combs in the neck; he stopped,” the lawsuit alleges.

The identities of the two other celebrities have not been revealed to the public.

After the alleged assault, Doe left the room and went out of “the large white house with a gated U-shaped driveway,” where the party was taking place. She then contacted her father, who arrived at the residence to take her home, the complaint reads.

“After the assault, Plaintiff fell into a deep depression which continues to affect every facet of her life,” the lawsuit states.

Buzbee, who said earlier this month that he would begin filing lawsuits on behalf of 120 alleged victims, has so far filed 12 suits in the span of one week. This is the second complaint that accuses Combs of assaulting a minor.

The attorney noted in a press conference earlier this month that 25 of his 120 soon-to-be plaintiffs were minors at the time the alleged incidents transpired, with the youngest being just 9-years-old.

Last week, representatives for Combs responded to Buzbee’s initial six lawsuits by dismissing them as a “clear attempt to garner publicity.”

In the other lawsuit filed by Buzbee that involves a minor, a man alleges that Combs made him “drop his pants” at a White Party in 1998 — when he was just 16-years-old — so that the music mogul could “inspect” the alleged victim’s genitalia to assess whether he had what it took to “become a star.”

Another suit accuses Combs of “orally” raping a male employee of Ecko — the music mogul’s rival clothing company — in a Macy’s department store in 2008. Macy’s, which is also named as a defendant, is accused of covering up the alleged sexual assault in order to protect a multimillion-dollar deal with Combs’ clothing company.

In another lawsuit, a woman claimed Combs raped her with a remote control in 2018, after she suggested that the music mogul had “something to do with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.”

Combs has been in jail since September 16 after he was arrested following a federal indictment accusing him of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

The music mogul has been denied bail three times after a New York judge ruled that Combs must remain behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center while he awaits his upcoming sex trafficking trial, set for May 5.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.