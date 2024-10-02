13 Bombshell Revelations from Lawyer Filing Suits on Behalf of 120 Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accusers

The Buzbee Law Firm and the AVA Law Group held a joint press conference on Tuesday, where Buzbee’s lead counsel Tony Buzbee unleashed a slew of bombshell revelations and allegations involving the 120 cases that will soon be filed against disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, his associates, and others.

Here are thirteen bombshell revelations from Tuesday’s press conference:

1. Twenty five of the 120 Combs accusers were minors at the time the alleged incidents occurred

“When we talk about the ages of the victims when the conduct occurred, it’s shocking,” Buzbee said. “Twenty five of the 120 individuals who are plaintiffs in these cases were minors at the time of the acts complained of.”

2. The youngest alleged sex abuse victim of Combs was just 9-years-old

“Our youngest victim at the time of the occurrence was 9-years-old,” Buzbee disclosed.

“This individual who was 9-years-old at the time was taken to an audition in New York City with Bad Boy Records,” the attorney explained. “Other boys were there to audition as well, all of them were trying to land a record deal. All of them were minors.”

“This [9-year-old] individual was sexually abused, allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio, in the promise to both his parents and to him himself of getting a record deal,” Buzbee said.

Watch Below:

3. Combs allegedly made a minor perform oral sex on him

“Another minor [was] told allegedly by Sean Combs that he would make him a star, but needed a visit with him in private about it, away from his parents,” Buzbee said. “Once they were in a private area, allegedly Mr. Combs made the victim perform oral sex upon him.”

4. Combs’ associates allegedly “took turns” raping a 15-year-old girl

“An individual 15-years-old at the time [was] flown to New York City to attend a party, was drugged, and then taken into a private room — allegedly in the presence of Mr. Combs — where this female individual minor was raped, and then other individuals took turns raping her,” Buzbee said.

5. A pregnant woman was allegedly drugged and raped

“Another incident, an individual — this time, not a minor — attended a group dinner allegedly with Sean Combs in Miami. She wasn’t drinking, because she was pregnant,” Buzbee said.

“But whatever she drank at the table apparently, at least according to her, was laced with something,” the lawyer added. “She blacked out and she woke up in the same bed, again, allegedly with Mr. Combs in his mansion in Miami. Her vagina and her anus were torn and sore.”

Watch Below:

6. Most of the alleged victims filed reports with police or hospitals at the time of the incidents

“More than 55 percent of the victims filed reports — reported this conduct to either the authorities, that is the police or to hospitals,” Buzbee said.

“We are in the process of collecting, with our team, assistance, medical records, reports that were made to the authorities, and I’ve already said that some of the individuals did in fact talk to the FBI,” the attorney added.

7. Victims were allegedly oftentimes drugged with horse tranquilizer

Buzbee noted that “many” of the victims who sought medical treatment right after the alleged incidents “were drug tested, and drugs were found in their system — weird drugs, drugs that you probably never heard of.”

“One in particular that continues to pop up is a drug called xylazine or ‘trank,’ which, based on our research, is known as a horse tranquilizer,” Buzbee said.

8. Some of the alleged crimes occurred at the private homes of celebrities

“Some of this behavior occurred at private residences of people that we all know,” Buzbee said, adding that the alleged crimes also transpired at “hotels that we’re all familiar with,” and “at well-known venues in New York City.”

9. More names will be implicated in the lawsuits, some of which will “shock you”

“The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names. It’s a long list already,” Buzbee said.

“I already know who some of these individuals are, but because of the nature of this case, we’re going to make damn sure that we’re right before we do that. But the names that we’re going to name — are names that will shock you,” the attorney added.

“These are individual cases. There are indeed other perpetrators involved. They will be revealed when that particular individual case is ready to be filed. They already know who they are,” Buzbee asserted.

“And I’m talking about not just the cowardly but complicit bystanders — those people that we know watched this behavior occur and did nothing — I’m talking about the people that participated, encouraged it, egged it on. They know who they are,” Buzbee added.

The lawyer went on to say that he imagines “There are a myriad of people who are very nervous” at this point in time.

“I would expect there are many people out there right now who are desperately searching their memories as they delete their texts and data,” Buzbee said.

Watch Below:

10. Banks, pharmaceutical companies, and hotels will also be implicated in the lawsuits

“These defendants will not only include individuals, but also include corporate entities who ultimately profited off of this culture and behavior,” Buzbee said. “I’m looking at banks, pharmaceutical companies, hotels.”

“We know that many of these individuals were paid cash,” Buzbee added. ”

We know that many of these individuals involved, whether they were the ones being assaulted and abused or they’re witnessing other people being assaulted and abused, and then paid, and threatened, and told to leave — typically paid ten grand in cash and told to leave.”

11. The alleged crimes span from 1991 to 2024

“The time frame of the acts complained of is very wide. The conduct spans from the years 1991 all the way to this year, 2024,” Buzbee said. “If you wonder why there are so many alleged victims, that’s your answer. We’re talking about more than 25 years of this type of conduct.”

12: The group of alleged victims is “evenly divided” between males and females

“Our law firms have been retained by 120 individuals at this point, to pursue cases in civil court against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs,” Buzbee said.

“You should know, in this group, it is evenly divided between males and females. There are 60 males and 60 females who have joined us to pursue these claims as plaintiffs,” the lawyer added.

13. The lawsuits will be filed as 120 separate cases

“This is not a class action,” Buzbee said. “A class action is when one or two people file a case on behalf of group of people. That’s not this. These cases will be individual cases. Each case will live and die on its own merit.”

“These cases will be filed individually, one plaintiff against whoever the defendants are involved in the case. One case may sue just Sean Combs, but multiple other people. One case may sue a range of people,” the lawyer added.

Both the Buzbee Law Firm and the AVA Law Group will file lawsuits on behalf of the 120 alleged victims, who are taking action against Combs, his associates, and others. Buzbee added that he expects more victims to come forward.

The lawsuits are expected to roll out in the next 30 days.

The disgraced music mogul’s attorney Erica Wolff said in a statement, “Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.