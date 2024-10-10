Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Denied Bail as Judge Sets Sex Trafficking Trial Date

Sean “Diddy” Combs was denied bail for the third time on Thursday as a New York judge ruled the disgraced music mogul must remain behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center while he awaits his upcoming sex trafficking trial, which has been set for May.

Judge Arun Subramanian set Combs’ trial date for May 5 during a pretrial hearing on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

The judge added that the disgraced music mogul will “remain detained” at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, while he awaits trial.

As Breitbart News reported, Combs has been in jail since September 16, after he was arrested following a federal indictment that accused him of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

The indictment also claimed that some of the music mogul’s parties, known as “Freak Offs,” involved dayslong sexual activity with sex workers and others who were given “a variety of controlled substances” to keep them “obedient and compliant.”

Combs pleaded not guilty to alleged crimes, and has repeatedly tried to secure bail, which continues to be denied.

Thursday’s pretrial hearing came two days after the music mogul’s legal team attempted to secure bail for a third time, failing to do so.

Combs’ attorneys had also tried to secure bail immediately after his arrest last month, as well as on September 30, when they requested the ruling to be overturned.

Thursday marked the music mogul’s first appearance in court since his arrest.

Meanwhile, Buzbee Law Firm’s lead counsel Tony Buzbee said he and fellow law firm the AVA Law Group plan to file a staggering 120 separate cases in civil court against Combs, his associates, and other entities.

Buzbee revealed in a press conference last week that 25 of the 120 Combs accusers were minors at the time the alleged incident occurred, with the youngest being just 9-years-old.

