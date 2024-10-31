British Band Mumford and Sons Shredded for Endorsing Kamala After Cancel Mob Forced Out Member Who Praised Book Exposing Antifa

The British band Mumford and Sons is seeing its endorsement of Kamala Harris backfire on them after commenters noted the band was targeted by a left-wing cancel mob that forced out one of the band members, Winston Marshall, for the crime of praising a book that exposed Antifa.

Mumford and Sons performed Wednesday at a Kamala Harris rally in Madison, Wisconsin. At one point, lead vocalist Marcus Mumford spoke about his support for the Harris-Walz ticket.

“I know it might not sound like it, ’cause I grew up in England, but I was born in America. I was born in California. And, last week it was my great privilege to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz to be president and vice president of the United States of America,” he said.

“And I would encourage you to get with your mates, make a voting plan, and go out and vote, ‘cause every vote will matter.”

Not long after his comments hit social media, the backlash began, with commenters noting that Winston Marshall had to quit the band after a left-wing cancel mob labeled him a “fascist” for praising Andy Ngo’s book exposing the far-left radical Antifa movement.

As Breitbart News reported in 2021, Winston Marshall wrote in a Medium post Thursday that he was called a “fascist” and was inaccurately categorized as “far-right” for praising Ngo on his book Unmasked, which details the inner workings of Antifa, the violent left-wing activist group.

“To call me ‘fascist’ was ludicrous beyond belief,” he wrote.

“I’ve had plenty of abuse over the years. I’m a banjo player after all. But this was another level. And, owing to our association, my friends, my bandmates, were getting it too. It took me more than a moment to understand how distressing this was for them.”

Marshall said leaving the band will enable him to “speak my mind” without inflicting more pain on his bandmates.

Kamala Harris has publicly supported the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF), a left-wing fund that bails out criminal suspects. It has faced accusations that it bailed out Antifa members during the race riots of 2020.

