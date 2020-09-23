Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate, promoted a bail fund that helped free five convicted domestic abusers and one accused domestic abuser from jail, a report details.

In June, as left-wing riots ravaged the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, over the death of George Floyd, Harris promoted a fund to bail out rioters called the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

“If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota,” Harris posted to her supporters with a link to donate.

Court records obtained by the Daily Caller now reveal that the Minnesota Freedom Fund helped spring from jail six convicted and accused domestic abusers — including two men who allegedly strangled women.

The six men freed by the Harris-promoted bail fund include:

Donavan Dexter Boone, 31, was arrested May 2 after he allegedly broke into his son’s mother’s apartment and proceeded to strangle her in front of her minor children, according to a statement of probable cause.

28-year-old Davlin Devonte Gates, accused of strangling a woman

31-year-old Donavan Dexter Boone, accused of strangling a woman in front of her minor children

29-year-old Matthew Owens Earl Thompson, accused of breaking into a woman’s home

53-year-old Tyrone Thomas Shields, accused of punching his wife in the head and threatening to “keep beating”

29-year-old Reece Omaur Bonneville, accused of assaulting his partner

40-year-old Marcus Marshun Butler, accused of assaulting his girlfriend

This month, Breitbart News reported that the same bail fund promoted by Harris helped set free a man accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl, a man accused of assaulting a 71-year-old woman, and a man accused of stomping on and robbing a victim the same day Floyd died.

Likewise, as San Francisco District Attorney, Harris created a jobs program for prisoners that let illegal alien Alexander Izaguirre take work. Izaguirre, months later, robbed then-29-year-old Amanda Kiefer before jumping into an SUV to run her over. Kiefer suffered bleeding from her ear and a fractured skull.

